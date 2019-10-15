Congressional Republicans are moving forward with a plan to slap additional sanctions on Turkey amid bipartisan outrage over Ankara’s invasion of northern Syria.

The push for legislation comes even as the Trump administration unveiled its own plan to penalize Turkey and try to find an offramp to the current military incursion after days of high-profile criticism from Republican allies.

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham throws support behind Trump’s Turkey sanctions Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Fury over Trump Syria decision grows MORE (R-S.C.) said he will unveil his bill with Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenFury over Trump Syria decision grows Furious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria Democrats to offer resolution demanding Trump reverse Syria decision MORE (D-Md.) to place additional sanctions on Turkey this week. The legislation is expected to target Turkey’s energy sector and military, as well as limit the ability of Turkish officials to travel to the United States.

“I am hoping reason will prevail, but I will be introducing sanctions against Turkey,” Graham said. “I do appreciate what the administration has done against Turkey … but more to follow.”

Graham’s decision to double down on his own sanctions bill comes after he threw his support behind Trump’s strategy on Monday night. The shift, which came after days of public criticism, had raised questions about whether he would demand Congress take additional steps.

Graham added on Tuesday that he and Trump “have our differences” on Syria and that he hopes Trump “will make some adjustments that make sense.”

Other GOP senators, including Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret Collins10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable GOP braces for impeachment brawl Furious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria MORE (Maine), Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnCongress set for showdown with Trump over Kurds GOP requests update on criminal referrals prompted by 2018 Kavanaugh probe Hillicon Valley: Iranian hacking operation targeted campaign, government accounts | House panel pushes Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Trump officials step up attacks on Facebook encryption MORE (Tenn.) and Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyFurious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria Republicans wrestle with impeachment strategy Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood charges into 2020 | PhRMA CEO warns against Pelosi drug pricing bill | Medicaid work requirements costing states millions MORE (Ariz.), have said they would support sanctions against Turkey.

But, in a potential hurdle for supporters of tougher sanctions, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFury over Trump Syria decision grows Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump to slap sanctions on Turkey for Syria offensive | Trump calls on Turkey to broker ceasefire | Pelosi, Graham seek deal on sanctions | Ex-Trump aide testifies in impeachment probe Trump: Let Assad, Russia or China protect the Kurds MORE (R-Ky.) has yet to say what, if any, new legislation he will support following Trump’s decision to pull back troops and Turkey’s invasion.

“I look forward to discussing with members on both sides and with the administration how the U.S. can stand with our partners and provide strong, principled and consistent global leadership,” McConnell said on Tuesday during a floor speech.

He didn’t rule out sanctions during a separate interview with Defense News, saying “that’s what we’ll be talking about now that we’re all back together.” A McConnell spokesman confirmed the quote.

The Graham-Van Hollen bill is one of several proposals that have been floated in response to Trump’s decision to remove troops from northern Syria, paving the way for the Turkish military incursion against Kurdish forces that worked with the United States to combat ISIS.

A spokeswoman for Rep. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulFury over Trump Syria decision grows Furious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria Democrats to offer resolution demanding Trump reverse Syria decision MORE (Texas), the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said they were working to quickly get their sanctions bill with committee Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelFury over Trump Syria decision grows Furious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria Democrats to offer resolution demanding Trump reverse Syria decision MORE (D-N.Y.) onto the House floor.

“We appreciate the Administration’s planned action against Turkey, but it does not go far enough to punish Turkey for its egregious offenses in Syria,” said Kaylin Minton, a spokeswoman for McCaul.

“We will continue pushing for the full range of sanctions and other economic consequences imposed in our legislation. We are optimistic our bill will move forward on the House floor soon,” she continued.

Syria has emerged as a flash point between Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill. Trump ran in 2016 on an isolationist foreign policy, putting him at odds with most GOP lawmakers.

Republicans have publicly fumed amid the growing fallout from Trump’s decision to pull back U.S. troops from northern Syria.

But his decisions to implement new sanctions, including ratcheting up tariffs and pausing trade talks, and to deputize Vice President Pence to lead a delegation to try to negotiate an end to Turkey’s military operation has helped cool off GOP criticism.

Graham, in the most positive statement he’s made since the White House announced it was pulling back troops, heaped praise on Trump and urged his colleagues to give the administration “reasonable time and space” to try to implement its strategy.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischGOP braces for impeachment brawl Furious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria McConnell warns NBA to respect free speech on China MORE (R-Idaho) said in a statement on Tuesday that he backed Trump’s sanctions, adding that “President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and his administration must cease their destabilizing activity in Syria. Turkey has the opportunity to do what is right and end their misguided bloodshed. The world is watching.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerGeorge Conway hits Republicans for not saying Trump’s name while criticizing policy GOP lawmaker says Trump shows ‘weakness’ in Syria White House officials stand by Syria withdrawal, sanctions delay amid bipartisan pushback MORE (R-Ill.) — who has repeatedly lashed out at Trump since last week — also offered a more restrained assessment after the president announced his own sanctions.

“Even I have been surprised at how quickly the situation has deteriorated in Syria. This is an immediate cause and effect example of why America first can’t be America only. I hope @realDonaldTrump understands now,” he tweeted.

McConnell added on Tuesday that he and senators on both sides of the aisle have “grave concern” about the on-the-ground developments in Syria. The Senate previously supported an amendment by a veto-proof majority from the GOP leader that warned the administration against withdrawing troops from Syria.

But McConnell also backed Trump’s decision to send Pence to Turkey and urged Ankara to “take steps to repair our important relationship.”

Democrats are doubling down on the need to pass stronger sanctions. With Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi says Trump sanctions package on Turkey ‘falls very short’ Graham throws support behind Trump’s Turkey sanctions Feehery: Trump may be down, but he’s not out yet MORE (D-Calif.) behind the effort, legislation is likely to pass the House, potentially building pressure on McConnell to act.

A Democratic leadership aide noted after the president’s announcement that “there is significant bipartisan interest in advancing a legislative sanctions package.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump defends ‘crime buster’ Giuliani amid reported probe Louisiana voters head to the polls in governor’s race as Trump urges GOP support Trump urges Louisiana voters to back GOP in governor’s race then ‘enjoy the game’ MORE (D-N.Y.) added on Tuesday that Republicans also needed to support a resolution formally opposing Trump’s troop pullback.

“The first step as Congress returns is for Democrats and Republicans to join us in passing a resolution making clear that both parties demand the president’s decision be reversed,” he said. “Our Republican colleagues have a special place here because they have far more success in getting the president to reverse course and change his views.”