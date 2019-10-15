(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — Look at him, Deepak Chopra was saying. Look at US President Donald Trump. “He looks inflamed, doesn’t he?” the bestselling author and icon of integrative medicine asked. “Just a shift in his diet …”

Nothing too radical, Chopra said. Just something healthier than the two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish and small chocolate shake the president frequently eats for dinner, according to his aides. Vegetables, or a nice big salad,” Chopra said. “The bacteria in your body, they like that kind of food. If he did that? That could help the world.”

Chopra, 72, is on tour to promote his 90th book, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential.

Read the full story ›