President Donald Trump on Tuesday ripped Hunter Biden’s interview to be aired by ABC News just before the Democratic debates in Ohio, calling the former vice president’s son “really bad” and saying that his father “now … has real problems.”

“Hunter Biden was really bad on @GMA,” Trump said on Twitter. “Now Sleepy Joe has real problems!

“Reminds me of Crooked Hillary and her 33,000 deleted emails, not recoverable!” the president said.

Hunter Biden, 49, admitted to Amy Robach in a weekend interview that his last named helped him advance in life, saying: “It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the United States.

“I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happen in my life that if my name wasn’t Biden,” he said.

However, Biden countered that the board positions he’s held with companies in Ukraine and China have created a “ridiculous conspiracy idea” that Joe Biden, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, used his position as vice president to persuade companies to hire his son.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father,” he told Robach. “That’s where I made the mistake. So I take full responsibility for that.

“Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way,” Biden added. “Not in any way whatsoever.”

President Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have viciously accused the Bidens of improprieties relating to Hunter Biden serving on foreign corporate boards with his father was in the White House.