Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still the man at the top of the latest Heisman odds after week seven.

According to odds from Bovada, Tua is at +115, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow are both at +300, Justin Fields is at +900, Jonathan Taylor is at +1200 and everybody else is very far behind.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that it’s a five man race.

With several weeks of action under our belt, I’m not surprised the Heisman race has been pretty narrowed down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tua, Hurts, Burrow, Fields and Taylor have all without question had the most impressive seasons so far this year.

They’re all beasts. If LSU is able to upset Alabama, Burrow could easily find himself at the top of the odds, which means getting him at +300 today could be a bargain.

I still don’t fully understand how Fields isn’t getting more love. The Ohio State sensation being at +900 seems a bit weird.

He has 26 total touchdowns through six games for OSU, and is arguably at the helm of the most dangerous offense in the sport.

How is he so far behind Tua and everybody else?

I’m not arguing on behalf of Fields because I like Ohio State. I hate the Buckeyes. I absolutely hate them. I think OSU is awful, but he facts are the facts.

Justin Fields is playing at a level that resembles more of a video game than real life.

[embedded content]

As for Jonathan Taylor, he’s still balling out for my Wisconsin Badgers. The game against Ohio State will likely dictate how his Heisman fortunes unfold.

All I know for sure is that I wouldn’t want to bet against that guy. His ability to run the rock is a major reason why the Badgers are currently 6-0.

[embedded content]