Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard endorsed her “friend” and fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s signature policy proposal.

In response to a question about jobs, Gabbard endorsed a universal basic income, the cornerstone of Yang’s campaign. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Did An Interview With Barstool, Then Demanded They Not Publish It)

“I agree with my friend Andrew Yang,” Gabbard said. “Universal basic income is a good idea to help provide that security so people can make choices that they want to see.”

Like Yang, Gabbard also dismissed the idea of a federal jobs guarantee, which several of her fellow Democratic presidential candidates have proposed.

“Really what we need to do is look at how we can best serve the interests of the American people. I do not believe a federal Jobs guarantee is the way to do that,” Gabbard said. “The value that someone feels in themselves and their own lives is not defined by the job that they have but is intrinsic to who we all are as Americans.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Yang has proposed giving every American adult $1,000 a month, which he calls a “freedom dividend.” Yang’s campaign recently gave away $1,000 a month to 10 American families who won a contest on his website.