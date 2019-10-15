Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard issued a call for more civility Tuesday during the second Democratic presidential debate saying that “we’re all God’s children.”

Gabbard and other Democrats were asked to name friendships they have with people across the aisle amid left-wing criticism of Ellen DeGeneres’ friendship with former President George W. Bush. (RELATED: Mayor Pete To Beto: ‘I Don’t Need Lessons From You On Courage’)

“We’re all God’s children,” Gabbard said. “I’ve developed friendships that some people may be surprised about within the Washington circles especially with Republicans like Trey Gowdy, for example. He and I disagree a lot and very strongly on a lot of political issues.”

Gabbard also said she did not see other Americans as “deplorables,” an apparent reference to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 gaffe, when she referred to half of then-candidate Donald Trump’s supporters as “baskets of deplorables.” (RELATED: ‘Error’ Page On Trump’s Website Shows Hillary Clinton As President)

“When I look out at our country, I don’t see deplorables. I see fellow Americans, people who I treat with respect even when we disagree and when we disagree strongly,” she said. “I will work to restore a White House that represents light and compassion and respect for every American regardless of race, religion, orientation, gender or political affiliation.”