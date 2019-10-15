A partial transcript is as follows:

ANDERSON COOPER: We would like you to tell us about a friendship that you’ve had that would surprise us, what impact it had on you, and your beliefs.

[…]

REP. TULSI GABBARD: Where I come from in Hawaii, many of you know we greet each other with “aloha.” The challenge before us is our country is very divided. Donald Trump must be defeated. But we must do more than defeat Donald Trump. We need to deliver a win for the American people. We must stand united as Americans, remembering that we are all brothers and sisters, that we are all connected. This is the kind of leadership I seek to bring as president. Inspired by the example of presidents like Abraham Lincoln, who talked about how we should have malice for none and charity for all. When I look out at our country, I don’t see deplorables, I see fellow Americans.