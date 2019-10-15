MEXICO CITY—At least 13 state policemen in southwestern Mexico were killed and three others wounded Monday in an ambush by suspected members of a drug cartel, the largest such attack on security forces in several years.

The attack in Michoacán state raises pressure on Mexican President

Andrés Manuel López Obrador,

as his government struggles to tamp down on record murder rates across the country.

Gunmen ambushed the police near the remote town of Aguililla. Mexico’s Public Security Ministry said in a tweet it would provide state officials with all needed resources to catch the attackers and bring them to justice.

The ministry said 14 policemen were killed, while Michoacán state authorities said 13 were killed and at least three wounded.

Local media showed images of burnt-out police vehicles along the road near Aguililla, which is a hotbed of violence as rival cartels fight to control drug production and smuggling routes.

Messages scrawled on posters left at the crime scene allegedly claimed responsibility on behalf of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel, Mexico’s most powerful gang, and said the police were killed for protecting a rival gang. Such messages are a common way for gangs to take credit for killings.

Since taking power last December, Mr. López Obrador’s government has vowed to take a different approach than his predecessors in fighting drug gangs, saying it would rely less on the use of force and instead attack what it says are the root causes of violence such as poverty and inequality.

Before the Michoacán attack became known on Monday, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said the government’s approach will continue to prioritize “intelligence over the use of force to combat organized crime.”

Michoacán, a stronghold for the New Generation cartel, is among the most violent of Mexico’s 32 states, with a homicide rate in 2018 of 44 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with a national average of 29 per 100,000, according to the National Statistics Institute. Mexico had a record 35,964 homicides last year, according to the institute.

The number of homicides has continued to increase in 2019, although at a slower pace than in recent years. Police reports through August of this year show homicides up 3.3% from the first eight months of 2018. In Michoacán, homicides were up 7.9% in that period.

The latest killing underlines that Mexico’s powerful drug cartels aren’t heeding Mr. López Obrador’s new security policy of “abrazos, no balazos” or hugs, not bullets, as the president tries to stop the violence that has rocked Mexico for more than a decade.

Since 2008, homicides have more than doubled as the country’s military and security forces tried to wrest back control from rival drug cartels who have fought each other over drug routes and territorial control of vast rural regions.

Local media showed images of burnt-out police vehicles along the road.





Photo:



Armando Solis/Associated Press





“The policy of ‘hugs not bullets,’ is very simplistic and naive and has no incentives for these criminal groups to put down their weapons,” says Raul Benítez, a security analyst at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. “They want power and money. Killing cops sends the government a signal that it has no intention of engaging in dialogue with it.”

In Michoacán, the New Generation gang are fighting groups like the Sinaloa Cartel and the Knights Templar, both of which were weakened by arrests and busts under the previous federal government, Mr. Benítez said. The gangs fight to control meth laboratories and routes. Extortion of the state’s billion-dollar avocado industry is also an important draw, he said.

The New Generation gang is known for its paramilitary training and tactics. Its members handle heavy weaponry, such as 50-caliber Barrett rifles and shoulder-launched, surface-to-air-missiles, according to Mexico’s government. In 2015, suspected cartel members shot down a Mexican army helicopter killing seven soldiers and a federal policewoman.

Security forces and cartels have often engaged in tit-for-tat attacks. In 2015, suspected Jalisco cartel gunmen ambushed a state police convoy on a Jalisco highway, killing 15 officers. Months later, security forces killed 42 suspected cartel gunmen on a ranch in neighboring Michoacán, with only one federal police officer killed.

According to a Mexican intelligence report, the gang operates in at least 22 of Mexico’s 32 states. The cartel is run by Mexico’s most-wanted criminal, drug boss Nemesio Oseguera, once a municipal policeman in a small town in Jalisco.

Mr. López Obrador recently called on gang members to reduce rising criminal violence by thinking of their mothers. “We’re calling on criminals to tone it down, that we all start to behave better. To hell with criminals. Fuchi, guácala,” he said, using colloquial terms that mean “gross, yuck.”

The new government appears to be scaling back violent confrontations with suspected gangs.

In the first nine months of 2019, 123 suspected gang members were killed in attacks on federal forces, compared with 230 in all of 2018 and 242 in 2017, according to the Defense Ministry.

—Juan Montes in Mexico City contributed to this article.

