A Seattle police dog hunted down a man suspected of domestic abuse after he violated an order of protection, body-cam footage shows.

The dog, named “Jedi,” can be seen in a video finding the man who tried to run from police in March.

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Lebron Appears To Back China Over Hong Kong

Rachel Maddow Gets Called Out On The View

Every Time The Media Called Trump A ‘Mob Boss’

Ex-ICE Director: ‘I’m A Taxpayer. You Work For Me.’

Should We Celebrate Columbus Day?

Trump Sarcastically Reprimands Supporter

Polar Bear Crashes Climate Report | Sunday Update Ep. 001

We Asked People In DC If They Believe That Wearing a Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist

Columbus Day Fight Breaks Out In D.C.

What Happens When You Run From A Police Dog

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.