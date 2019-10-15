Hunter Biden chose the day of the fourth Democratic presidential debate to express his regret that he got involved in the Ukraine ‘swamp’
Can Warren stay ahead?
Before we had back to the impeachment cobbler, here’s a look at that Quinnipiac University poll from late yesterday that noted Elizabeth Warren staying slightly ahead of Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic party nomination to fight for the White House in 2020 – and those two leaders leaving the rest of the pack seemingly further and further behind.
Just a day before the Democratic debate tonight in Ohio, (with a special curtain-raiser piece by my politics colleague, Lauren Gambino) Quinnipiac reports that Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden “remain locked in a close race for the top spot”.
In the latest opinion poll, Warren received 30 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and registered independents who lean towards voting Democratic, while Biden got 27 percent.
Getting smaller in their rear-view mirrors, next placed was Bernie Sanders, with just 11 percent support. South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg was at eight percent and Senator and former California attorney general, Kamala Harris, was struggling at four percent. No other candidate topped even two percent – we’re looking at you, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro and the etceteras.
This compares to an October 8 Quinnipiac University poll, in which Warren received 29 percent, Biden got 26 percent, and Sanders had 16 percent of the vote, just shortly after he suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail and was taken to hospital in Las Vegas.
Former chief strategist for Barack Obama and regular TV pundit, David Axelrod, said on CNN last night that Warren “will be stepping up there tonight as a front-runner, if not the front-runner” and striving to cement that position.
Warren tweeting more than Trump
At least, today. Donald Trump has only tweeted once this morning – and we’ll come on to that in a sec. Meanwhile, the Warren digits are flying across the keyboard with her latest “plan for that” on campaign financing.
“When I’m the Democratic nominee,” she states, her campaign will continue to eschew donations from federal lobbyists of Political Action Committees (PACs).
And she’s just announced that she won’t take any contributions over $200 from Big Tech and Big Finance execs, affirming that she’s running a grassroots campaign.
In a flurry of tweets, she also notes that “when I’m president” she will “eliminate big money” from US politics. She wants new campaign finance laws in order to “shut down corruption” and she is keen to pass a constitutional amendment to overturn Supreme Court decisions that lifted restrictions on what she calls “money for influence” election spending.
Climate crisis and inequality: the green gap
An environmental justice forum for presidential candidates in the 2020 election will take place on 8 November in South Carolina, the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) has just announced, my colleague Nina Lakhani, Guardian US environmental justice reporter, writes.
This is the first event focussed on environmental and climate justice issues – such as access in the United States to clean air and water, public transport, healthy food, and flood resistance -which disproportionately affect people of colour, indigenous and low income communities. Inequality around such essentials has been called a “civil rights emergency” in the age of Donald Trump.
It will be a Q&A format with candidates to appear on stage one by one in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium of South Carolina State University. Questions for candidates can be submitted via ejpresforum.org.
Unsurprisingly, US Senator and currently Democratic front-runner-by-a-whisker, Elizabeth Warren is one of the first to confirm that she’ll take part. Last week Warren published an ambitious plan to tackle decades of environmental discrimination.
Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Maryland US Representative John Delaney (who is still in the 2020 race, at least officially and in his own mind, despite not making the party threshold for appearing in the debates these days), and entrepreneur Tom Steyer, who makes his debate debut tonight, have also confirmed. You can check here for an up-to-date list of participants ejpresforum.org.
NBCSL is partnering with a bunch of interesting groups for the event including the Pee Dee Indian Tribe of South Carolina, South Carolina Environmental Justice Network, WE ACT for Environmental Justice, NAACP, National Wildlife Federation, National Children’s Campaign, and South Carolina State University.
The event signals how pressing environmental justice issues are in the country’s most marginalized communities – yet it’s an area most candidates have yet to address.
NBCSL President Gilda Cobb-Hunter, said the event, ‘Moving Vulnerable Communities from Surviving to Thriving’ will give candidates a rare opportunity for candidates to show votes “where they stand on clean water, clean air and so many of the important issues that people living on the front lines of environmental degradation face.
”Candidates who want to earn the votes of communities impacted by environmental justice should step up, hear our concerns and explain their plans for a cleaner, healthier future for all… [and] show us where they stand on clean water, clean air and so many of the important issues that people living on the front lines of environmental degradation face.”
The NBCSL will hold a second event on gun violence and mental health in December at its Annual Legislative Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Congress back in session
The US Congress returns to business today after a two-week recess. Things have been far from quiet on Capitol Hill, with the impeachment inquiry going full steam ahead via committee sittings and a flurry of subpoenas demanding documents and testimony from witnesses, in the face of the White House declaration that it won’t cooperate with the inquiry.
But the majority of lawmakers have been back in their districts, out and about listening to voters, and now that they’re back in session.
Something outside of the impeachment storm that’s coming up is a likely attempt by Democrats in the Senate (remember them? They’ve been taking a solid back seat to House Democrats who are A. in the majority and B. leading the impeachment inquiry) to force votes on action to address the climate crisis, gun control, healthcare provision and other policies.
Democrats, led in the Senate by New York’s Chuck Schumer, aim to oblige a floor vote on these issues, including Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to roll back the emissions controls kicked off by the Obama administration’s clean power plan.
In a statement, Schumer said that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell “and Senate Republicans have shunned vital proposals to improve American’s lives, including those to address the climate crisis and gun violence epidemic, save protections for people with pre-existing conditions, secure our elections, get big special interest money out of politics and more.”
Democratic debate: Warren forges ahead
Good morning, US politics watchers, it’s another huge day in Washington – and Ohio.
The fourth Democratic primary debate takes place in Westerville, near Columbus, Ohio, tonight (8pm ET) and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has crept into the lead in latest polling. This is the first time we could consider that, perhaps, Joe Biden is no longer the frontrunner.
Warren will be extremely keen to consolidate her position tonight, and she and Biden can see the rest of the field slipping behind. Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, also today (of all days) gave his first TV interview about the Ukraine mess, regretting that he got involved in the business-political “swamp” out there. Understatement.
It is also a crucial night for Bernie Sanders, attempting to bounce back after a heart attack. He’ll feel the spotlight hot on his brow tonight.
In Washington, the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry continues at breakneck speed. George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state, testifies on Capitol Hill behind closed doors, a day after former top Russia aide Fiona Hill testified for almost 10 hours, after which incredible details oozed out via lawmakers. She reported that Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, has been referred to as a human “hand grenade”.
Also, federal prosecutors are reported to be scrutinizing Rudy Giuliani’s business and political dealings with regard to Ukraine and Trump’s purported “shadow foreign policy” serving his own ends in the region, the Wall Street Journal says.
And, in northern Syria, the US is scrambling to remove its remaining troops safely as the Trump administration itself scrambles to try to rein in Turkey’s military advance, which it is largely accused of facilitating, to the cost of Kurdish allies.
Hold on to your hats.