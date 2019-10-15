Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., blasted her Democratic presidential rivals for “hobnobbing with the rich and powerful.”

Her comments came in a posting on her website on Tuesday. She did not mention any candidate by name, but her remarks came just hours before the Democrats’ latest debate.

“If Democratic candidates for president want to spend their time hobnobbing with the rich and powerful, it is currently legal for them to do so — but they shouldn’t be handing out secret titles and honors to rich donors,” she said.

And she added: “Voters who want to know what secret honors are given out – and to whom – or where fancy big dollar events were hosted don’t have any way to find out.”

Politico noted her comments appeared to be a rebuke of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. The website noted all three have raised millions at fundraisers with the wealthy.

Warren said under her plan, presidential campaigns will have to reveal all donors and the names of those fundraisers who are given titles.

“If a campaign wants to have events at the homes of big bank executives or reward bundlers with inner-circle status, they can do that – but voters should know.,” she maintained.

And she said: “The system of money for influence is helped, at every stage, by secrecy. Presidential campaigns keep secret whole systems of recognition and special access events.”