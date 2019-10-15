South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) railed against their progressive presidential rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday for not being honest about her Medicare for All plan.

“Look, this is why people here in the midwest are so frustrated with Washington in general and Capitol Hill in particular,” Buttigieg told Warren during the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) primary debate in Westerville, Ohio. “Your signature, senator, is to have a plan for everything — except, this. No plan has been laid out to explain how a multi-trillion dollar hole in this Medicare for All plan that Senator Warren is putting forward is supposed to get filled in.”

“The thing is, we really can deliver health care for every American and move forward with the boldest, biggest, transformation since the inception of medicare itself,” he continued. “… we take a version of Medicare, we let you access it if you want to, and if you prefer to stay on your private plan you can do that, too. That is what most Americans want — Medicare for All Who Want It — trusting you to make the right decision for your healthcare and for your family, and it can be delivered without an increase on the middle class.”

Buttigieg’s remarks were in reference to Warren’s endorsement of a single-payer health insurance plan that would abolish the private insurance market and subsequently force roughly 150 million Americans who are currently enrolled in private insurance plans to switch to a government-run program.

“Medicare for All is the gold standard. It’s the way we get health care coverage for every single American, including the family whose child has been diagnosed with cancer, including the person who has just gotten an MS diagnosis,” Warren said. “That’s how we make sure that everyone gets health care.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced legislation during his 2016 presidential campaign that would have enacted universal health care. While his campaign previously contended that the proposal would cost taxpayers about $14 trillion over the next decade, most other estimates are significantly higher. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget forecast Sanders’ plan costing $28 trillion during the first 10 years, which is in the range of other estimates.

Sanders has conceded that a Medicare for All plan would raise Americans’ taxes, but he contends that the overall benefit of lower health care costs will compensate for the increase. Warren, however, has refused to admit that under her plan taxes will spike.

“At least Bernie is being honest here and saying how he is going to pay for this and that taxes are going to go up,” Klobuchar told Warren. “And I’m sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said that and we owe it to the American people to tell them where we will send the invoice.”

Like Buttigieg, the Minnesota senator put forth that rather than kicking millions of people off their preferred insurance plans, the government should build upon former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and expand the number of people covered under the public option.

“I’m tired of hearing whenever I say these things, it’s Republican talking points,” Klobuchar said. “You are making Republican talking points right now in this room by coming out for a plan that’s going to do that. I think there’s a better way that is bold that will cover more people. It’s the one we should get behind.”