The new episode of “South Park” looks like it’s going to be a fun one.

In a short promo from Comedy Central for “Let Them Eat Goo,” Randy laments the fact that he’s not selling enough weed, and asks his family what he should do to get some product moving.

Watch the humorous preview below.

Randy sits the everyone down to talk about the family business in the all-new episode, “Let Them Eat Goo,” airing on Wednesday, October 16 at 10p ET/PT on Comedy Central. #SouthPark23 pic.twitter.com/YyBld8lDxS — South Park (@SouthPark) October 14, 2019

Has “South Park” been throwing heat or has it been throwing heat? The first four episodes of season 23 have been excellent.

First, it poked fun at the new “Joker” movie, and then spit right in the face of China for its censorship of American media and the whole NBA debacle. (RELATED: South Park: F**k The Chinese Government)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone came out firing through four episodes, and I can’t wait to see what we get in episode five.

If it’s about Randy not being able to sell enough weed, then we should be in for a fun time.

Of course, one of the reasons why Randy is having a cash flow problem is because he finally stopped getting into bed with the Chinese.

That means there’s about a billion percent chance “South Park” takes a few more shots at the communist dictatorship this episode.

Given the past couple weeks, I can’t wait to see the hit show just continue to roast the Chinese government.

Tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central to watch episode five of season 23 of “South Park.” It should be a fun time.