An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot and killed himself inside his Queens home on Tuesday, the 10th NYPD officer to take his own life this year, law enforcement sources said.

The 33-year-old victim, identified by sources as Officer Linhong Li, shot himself in the head in the house he shared with his wife near Union Turnpike and 178th Street in Utopia, the sources said.

His wife found him in a pool of blood when she walked into the house at about 8 p.m., according to police sources.

Li, a probationary officer, joined the NYPD in 2012 where he was assigned to the 24th precinct on the Upper West Side. Prior to completing the academy, Li was a member of the NYPD Cadet Corps.

Before his time with the NYPD, Li served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including a tour in Iraq.

The sergeant’s self-inflicted death is the latest in a number of NYPD suicides in 2019.

In August, veteran NYPD Officer Robert Echeverria shot and killed himself inside his Queens home, becoming the ninth city cop to commit suicide this year.

Echeverria’s death came just a day after officer Johnny Rios shot himself in the head.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino

