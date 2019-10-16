Wear and tear comes with owning any vehicle, but you can limit the damage your car is susceptible to with proper care and maintenance.

It also helps to be aware of the things that are shortening the life of your vehicle.

We all know the obvious ones: ignoring warning lights, speeding over potholes and not servicing your vehicle — but what about the other harmful things that can damage your car? Here we look at eight of them:

1. Shifting from drive to reverse before stopping. This is a common habit among drivers but it can cause damage to your car’s transmission and gearbox if you are frequently shifting from drive to reverse before coming to a complete stop, according to Motorist.my

2. A dirty car. Dirt and chemicals that gather on the body or your car and creep into the mechanical parts can cause rust and damage, which is why it’s so important to keep it clean, U.S. News & World Report reports. It helps to go to an automated car wash, where the sprayers can wash away dirt that could be damaging your car’s undercarriage.

3. Driving with low fuel. Many drivers tend to only fill up on fuel when the tank is on empty but if you are doing this regularly you may be causing serious damage to your car. Fuel contaminants tend to gather at the bottom of the tank, which pump through your car and can get into the engine or block the fuel filter, AA says. Furthermore, the electric fuel pump for most fuel-injected vehicles is located inside the fuel tank so that it can stay at a safe operating temperature. Driving on a near-empty tank means the pump does not get enough cooling and it could fail early.

4. Not enough driving. Unless you own a luxury vehicle, why would you willingly hop into your car to contend with traffic if you don’t have to, right? It may be painful but regularly driving your car keeps it healthy, U.S. News & World Report notes. This is because, if left to sit too long tires may lose pressure and the gas and oil goes stale.

5. Braking suddenly. We cannot avoid sudden braking, especially when driving congested roads, but frequently doing so will wear down your brakes and brake discs. If possible, try to avoid routes you know will be jammed with traffic, AA says.

6. Resting your hand on the gearshift. You may not even be aware that you are doing this, but keeping your hand on the gearshift places extra weight on the selector fork, according to Motorist.my. This can cause internal wear and damage your car.

7. Ignoring a cracked windshield. Repairing a windshield crack can be expensive, and it may be tempting to ignore it but something as simple as a change in temperature can make it worse. It is best to get it fixed to avoid further damage to your car, U.S. News & World Report says.

8. Stressing the window wipers. Snow, ice, and slush make your windshield wipers work much harder, which can put strain on the motor. Avoid stressing your windshield wipers by removing ice with a scraper first.