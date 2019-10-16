Alec Baldwin said the doesn’t think those parents involved in the college admission scandal should be forced to spend any time behind bars for their crime.

“I don’t think anyone involved in the college fraud cases should go to prison,” the 61-year-old actor tweeted to his millions of followers Wednesday. “That includes past cases as well.”(RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“Community service, fines, yes,” he added. “But prison time, no. My heart goes out to Felicity [Huffman], Bill Macy and their family.”(RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Baldwin’s comments come after news reports surfaced Tuesday that the “Desperate Housewives” star surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correction Institution to serve her 14 day sentence she received after pleading guilty in Operation Varsity Blues. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

As previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to raise her daughter, Sophia Grace’s, SAT scores in 2017.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were also named in the national college admission scheme and have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The two are accused of allegedly paying $500,000 to get both their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.