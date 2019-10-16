Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said on Wednesday that he will not only be the commander-in-chief, but an “organizer-in-chief” if he becomes President of the United States.

The presidential hopeful made the remark on social media following Tuesday’s debate in Westerville, Ohio, promising to “fundamentally change the nature of the presidency.”

“When we win, we are going to fundamentally change the nature of the presidency,” Sanders tweeted. “I will not only be commander-in-chief, but organizer-in-chief. And we will take on the most powerful corporations and special interests”:

When we win, we are going to fundamentally change the nature of the presidency. I will not only be commander-in-chief, but organizer-in-chief. And we will take on the most powerful corporations and special interests. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 16, 2019

Sanders’ remark follows what many consider to be a solid debate performance, which was essential given his recent heart attack, as it sparked concerns about his overall health.

Sanders, however, assured hesitant supporters that he is up for the stress of the job and said he will prove it by mounting a “vigorous campaign” across the nation.

“Let me invite you all to a major rally we’re having in Queens, New York, berniesanders.com. We’re going to have a special guest at that event,” he said, teasing an endorsement from fellow socialist lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“And we are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country. That is how I think I can reassure the American people,” he said.

Sanders thanked all those who sent their love, prayers, and support during his health scare, which resulted in doctors putting two stents in a blocked artery.

“But let me take this moment, if I might, to thank so many people from all over this country, including many of my colleagues up here, for their love, for their prayers, for their well-wishes,” Sanders said.

“And I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. And I’m so happy to be back here with you this evening,” he added.

Far-left “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) formally endorsed Sanders in a video released Wednesday, describing Sanders as “the only candidate who has built a movement.”

“I was one of the people inspired by the movement that the senator has built. There was an America that I dreamed about. There is an America that most people believe in,” she said, noting that it is just “an ideal” and “not reality yet”:

.@BernieSanders isn’t fighting to win just one presidential election — he’s fighting for the soul of our democracy. Here’s more on why I’m so proud to give Bernie my endorsement for president of the United States: pic.twitter.com/1NLMPnzS1x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2019

Sanders confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday that Ocasio-Cortez will join him at his rally in Queens this weekend:

I’m so excited to have @AOC join us at our rally in New York this weekend. Help us show the powerful special interests that we’re not backing down and join us on Saturday in Queens: https://t.co/nyqtMVEcXQ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 16, 2019