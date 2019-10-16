Within hours of telling Breitbart News that he is not going to confiscate AR-15s, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke told MSNBC that law enforcement will go to the home of the non-complaint to “recover” the rifles.

He was interviewed on Morning Joe, and asked what he will do if a “rancher in Texas” refuses to comply with a government-mandated AR-15 buyback.

O’Rourke said:

I think just as, in any law that is not followed, or flagrantly abused, there have to be consequences, or else there is no respect for the law. In that case, I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back, so that it cannot be, potentially used against someone else.

Beto O’Rourke doubles down on “consequences,” will send police to homes if people don’t turn in legally purchased firearmshttps://t.co/TWCM5ptCHd pic.twitter.com/8ONF4f9Jb4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2019

Breitbart News spoke with O’Rourke in the spin room, following the October 15, Democrat debate, and he said in no uncertain terms, “I’m not going to confiscate AR-15s.”

