Beto O’Rourke was confronted by CNN host Anderson Cooper during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate on how he plans to confiscate semi-automatic firearms from law-abiding Americans. And once again, O’Rourke responded with a vague rebuttal that lacked substance.

“Your website says you will fine people who don’t give up their weapons. That doesn’t take those weapons off the streets,” Cooper said. “So, to be clear, exactly how are you going to take away weapons from people who do not want to give them up, and you don’t know where they are?”

O’Rourke responded that “other consequences” would be necessary. He told Cooper:

If someone does not turn in an AR-15 or an AK-47, one of these weapons of war, or brings it out in public and brandishes it in an attempt to intimidate — as we saw when we were at Kent State recently — then that weapon will be taken from them. If they persist, there will be other consequences from law enforcement.

The former Texas congressman added that his “expectation” is that Americans would voluntarily forfeit their firearms, which he called doing “the right thing.”

However, O’Rourke did not clarify or explain what those “other consequences” would be. This is important because data show that Americans, when given the option, do not typically comply with regulations they believe curtail their Second Amendment freedoms.

For example, after New Jersey approved a bump stock ban in January 2018, zero bump stocks had been forfeited to New Jersey law enforcement by May. And when Boulder, Colorado, passed an “assault weapon” ban last year, residents responded with “mass noncompliance,” the Washington Times reported.

If Americans do not comply with O’Rourke’s ban — then how will the government respond? That is a question O’Rourke has yet to answer.

Beto: There Will Be ‘Other Consequences’ for Those Who Don’t Turn In Their Guns



