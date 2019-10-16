Progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will reportedly endorse socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his ailing campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The socialist Democrat is expected to get on the Sanders bandwagon during a campaign rally in Queens, New York, scheduled for Saturday.

The news should come as a disappointment for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who was seeking the endorsement in order to bolster her position as the progressive counterpart to Joe Biden, who has been the frontrunner.

Some nationwide polls have shown Warren overtaking Biden for the top spot in the Democratic nomination race, while Bernie has been slipping behind into third place.

The Sanders’ campaign has been criticized for stalling to disclose that he suffered a heart attack when he was admitted into a Las Vegas hospital.

Ocasio-Cortez has been in a thorn in the side of the Democratic establishment and especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over her extreme far-left positions. More moderate and centrist Democrats have criticized both Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders as attempting to force the party to take a far left turn.

CNN reported that two other members of the “squad” will endorse Bernie Sanders: Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

