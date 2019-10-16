Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume wasn’t surprised to learn that Houser Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to resist having a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.

Hume suggested Tuesday that most of the media is in lock-step with Democratic talking points that a formal vote on impeachment is not necessary.

“Why should she hold a vote?” Hume asked in a Twitter post. “The most comically one-sided process she and [Rep. Adam] Schiff are running is working like a charm. It might not have worked if mainstream media were demanding transparency, but they are not. Of course they’re not.”

Pelosi reportedly decided to continue to stall on any impeachment vote Tuesday night after meeting with key members of her Democratic caucus, which calls into question how deep the support for impeachment is with Democratic members of the House.

The Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are demanding that Pelosi call a vote in the House. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s The Reason For Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry)

“Unfortunately, you have given no clear indication as to how your impeachment inquiry will proceed — including whether key historical precedents or basic standards of due process will be observed,” McCarthy, a California Republican, said in an Oct. 3 letter to Pelosi.

Trump has indicated that he has no intention of complying with a “constitutionally illegitimate” impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats were considering a vote on impeachment as a potential way of increasing pressure on the Trump administration to comply with subpoenas and other demands, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Ken Starr: Impeachment ‘Doomed To Fail’ Because Poor Judgment Is ‘Not A Crime’)

Vice President Mike Pence told the chairmen of three Democratic-controlled House committees Tuesday that he would not comply with a subpoena to deliver all documents related to a July 25 telephone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a letter notifying House Democrats that Pence would not deliver any documents, the vice president’s attorney, Matthew Morgan, specifically cited the lack of a formal vote on impeachment as a reason for Pence’s non-compliance:

“Never before in history has the Speaker of the House attempted to launch an ‘impeachment inquiry’ against a president without the majority of the House of Representatives voting to authorize a constitutionally acceptable process,” Morgan wrote.