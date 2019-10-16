Another new poll has found support for impeaching President Trump and removing him from office is on the rise, with a slim majority now on board.

Gallup is out with a new poll Wednesday following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in September announcing the opening of an official impeachment inquiry into Trump, which was sparked by a whistleblower complaint alleging Trump abused his power by pushing for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the poll, 52 percent of respondents backed both impeaching Trump and removing him from office, while 46 percent said he shouldn’t be impeached and removed. Gallup notes this is essentially a reversal of the findings of its June poll, when 45 percent said Trump should be impeached and removed, but 53 percent said he shouldn’t be. The question was asked in June after the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report were released.

Still, this isn’t to say Republicans are getting on board with inquiry, with the poll finding only 6 percent of GOP respondents backing impeachment and removal, which is actually down one point from June. Support has risen nine points among independents and eight points among Democrats.

Numerous polls have shown support for impeachment rising in the wake of the House’s official inquiry being opened, with a recent Fox News poll showing a slim majority of voters, 51 percent, backing it, with support among Republicans rising five points. This prompted Trump to fire off an angry tweet at Fox, writing, “whoever their pollster is, they suck.”

Gallup’s poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 1,526 U.S. adults over the phone from Oct. 1-13. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Read the full results at Gallup. The Week Staff