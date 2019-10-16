FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California is set to unveil the nation’s first statewide earthquake early warning system Thursday on the 30th anniversary of the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake.

The California Earthquake Early Warning System will marry a new smartphone application with traditional alert and warning delivery methods such as Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said.

The system uses ground motion sensors from across the state to detect earthquakes before humans can feel them and will notify Californians so they can “drop, cover and hold on” in advance of an earthquake.

The system will be unveiled Thursday at a press conference with Cal OES, University of California, Berkeley, United States Geological Survey, State Senator Jerry Hill and others at the former eastern approach of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in Oakland.

