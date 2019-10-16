Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton revealed she isn’t running for Rep. Nita Lowey’s (D-N.Y.) seat in Congress.

“I’m not considering running for Congresswoman [Nita] Lowey’s seat,” she said on “The View.”

There have been reports that she expressed interest in following her parents by entering politics.

“I understand why people are asking, and someone has asked me some version of this question for literally as long as I can remember,” Clinton remarked, adding that she was asked a question about becoming a politician when she was “3 or 4” years old when her father was the governor of Arkansas.

“I share that because I think it’s a question that shouldn’t just be asked of people whose last name is Clinton or Huntsman,” she said in reference to “View” co-host Abby Hunstman. Her father, Jon Huntsman, was the governor of Utah and severed in diplomatic roles.

Chelsea Clinton and along with her husband Marc Mezvinsky clap as they listen to speakers on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 26, 2016. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

She added that “it’s a question we should be asking kids” and “young people, women, and I hope that if the answer to that question is, ‘Yes, I’m considering it,’ that you’ll really think about doing it and go to run for something.”

She was asked again about ever running.

“I don’t know, but right now the answer is no,” Clinton replied.

Last week, Lowey announced that she would not be seeking reelection.

Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) questions Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham, as he testifies before a House Appropriations Subcommittee about preparations for the upcoming 2020 Census on April 30, 2019. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

“After 31 years in the United States Congress, representing the people of Westchester, Rockland, Queens and the Bronx, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2020,” the 81-year-old said in a statement. “I am proud of the help my office has provided to thousands of constituents on matters ranging from health insurance and veterans’ benefits to Social Security and student loans,” she added.

“Thank you to the people of my district for the opportunity to serve,” she added. “I will continue working as hard as ever – with the same optimism and energy – through the end of this term in Congress.”

Lowey is the head of the House Appropriations Committee.

According to USA Today, Clinton lives outside of her district in New York City. However, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t require a House member to live within the same district.