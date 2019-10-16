Chelsea Clinton shot down rumors she was considering running for Congress in 2020, saying she will not run for Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., seat vacated by her pending retirement.

“I’m not considering running for Congresswoman Lowey’s seat,” Clinton said Wednesday as a guest on ABC’s “The View.”

Chelsea Clinton is the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton. She says she frequently gets asked about running for office, “since I was 3 or 4,” but her answers have always been the same.

She did not rule out a run in the future perhaps, but said she has no plans at this time.

“I don’t know, but right now the answer is no,” she said.