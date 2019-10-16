CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota hasn’t been shy about leaning left on air — whether she’s

attempting to educate a black supporter of President Donald Trump on racism and hate crimes, admitting dejection over lack of action against Trump in the wake of the Mueller report, or seemingly trying to get a rabbi to blame the president for a synagogue mass killing.

But on Wednesday morning, Camerota actually invoked a solid gun-rights argument as she repeatedly pressed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on his gun confiscation policy — while he repeatedly dodged her questions.

“How do you plan to get assault weapons away from people who don’t want to give them up?” she asked O’Rourke.

His reply:

It’s pretty simple. As with any law in this country, we would expect our fellow Americans to follow the law. It’s one of the things that distinguishes us from so much of the rest of the world. We’re a nation of laws, and no person is above the law. No matter how much they may disagree with a given law. We also have the precedent of Australia, which took the bold step of having a mandatory buyback of these AR-15s and AK-47s, as you know weapons that were designed for war, to kill people on a battlefield, that have no use for hunting or self-defense in your home but can kill people at a terrifying rate and terrifying numbers if left in the hands of civilians. We’ve seen that in El Paso, in Dayton, in Odessa — throughout this country. So this is the right thing to do, and I fully expect my fellow Americans to follow the law.

Hang on, bud

“You expect mass shooters to follow the law?” Camerota pushed back.

“Our fellow Americans will follow the law, yes,” he replied.

“Congressman … mass shooters … they don’t follow the law, by definition,” she pressed.

But instead of addressing her point, O’Rourke droned on about how universal background checks, red flag laws, limiting gun sales, and doing gun buybacks have stopped mass shootings.

However, Camerota didn’t relent — and in the process actually invoked an argument long favored by gun rights advocates.

“It doesn’t make sense that people are going to hand over their assault weapons if they’re mass shooters,” she said. “If they want to do harm to people, they’re not going to follow the law. So then what’s your plan?”

Again, O’Rourke dodged the question and simply defaulted to his often-repeated line that fear of people not following the law shouldn’t prevent us from passing them.

[embedded content]

WATCH: CNN host rips into O’Rourke on gun plan: ‘You expect mass shooters to follow the law?’



youtu.be



Anything else?



In another interview Wednesday on the same topic — this time with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough — O’Rourke said “consequences” would come down on those who refused to give up their AR-15s and AK-47s.

“In that case, I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back, so that it cannot potentially be used against somebody else,” he added.

(H/T:

Washington Examiner)