Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. reportedly once told a female stranger that he wanted her to do sexual acts with him.

Gooding Jr. told the woman he wanted her to sit on his face and pee in his mouth in 2011 at a bar in Los Angeles, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. Prosecutors made the new claim in court papers filed in Manhattan court.

The new woman is one of the 14 accusers prosecutors have brought forward.

Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty to two counts of forcible touching and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse Tuesday. The charges stem from two of the 14 victims.

Prosecutors used the other 12 accusers to show a pattern of sexual abuse. (RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Enters Plea To New Charges In Sexual Abuse Case)

The unidentified woman claimed that she was on her way to the bathroom when the actor grabbed her arm. He “then placed his hand inside the woman’s blouse and squeezed her bare breast while he stated, in substance, ‘Sit on my face, pee in my mouth,’ the court papers said.

“Defendant’s past behavior shows that he routinely approaches women while at bars or nightclubs with whom he has had limited or no prior interaction, and touches them inappropriately,” the prosecutors argued.

The sexual abuse case was brought against Gooding Jr. after he allegedly groped a woman at a New York City bar back in June. The “Boyz N The Hood” actor has been accused of sexually abusing women in bars in multiple states including New York, California, Texas and New Mexico.