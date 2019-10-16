The three most powerful Democrats in Congress told reporters Wednesday they walked out of a meeting at the White House because President Donald Trump insulted them — particularly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.). According to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), the president called the speaker a “nasty diatribe.”

What are the details?

Schumer initially claimed President Trump insulted Pelosi with a “nasty diatribe,” calling her a “third-rate politician.” Pelosi then clarified that the president actually referred to her as a “third grade” politician, not “third-rate,” according to CNN White House Correspondent Manu Raju.

According to Schumer, Pelosi, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) — who were talking over one another at the press conference — President Trump also told them that “some of ISIS were communists, and that might make you happy.”” Hoyer added, “We were offended, deeply.”

“What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say,” Pelosi claimed.

The Hill reported Congressional leaders and top committee members from both parties had congregated at the White House to discuss the president’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.

But talks broke down, according to Pelosi, because President Trump was “shaken” over the fact that many House Republicans had sided with Democrats in a 354-60 resolution condemning his decision to pull the troops.

How did Republicans react?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) criticized Pelosi’s for “storm[ing] out of the meeting,” saying it “was very productive between the Democrats who actually stayed” for the discussion. McCarthy added, “unfortunately, the speaker tries to make everything political.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reportedly said President Trump was “measured, factual and decisive” during the meeting with congressional leaders, adding, “While Democratic leadership chose to storm out and get in front of the cameras to whine, everyone else in the meeting chose to stay in the room and work on behalf of this country.”