Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, defended himself Wednesday night from critics who have sought to compare the foreign business deals of himself and his siblings to those of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

What are the details?

Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Trump reminded the audience that he and his siblings, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, had already established their business careers long before their father took office. “You want to know the difference between the Bidens and us are?” Trump said. “We were international businesspeople before politics, and we gave up doing all new deals going forward.”

“We didn’t magically become international businesspeople because of our political position,” President Trump’s son reiterated. “We put that all aside for years.”

Trump said Hunter Biden couldn’t claim the same, saying the former vice president’s son’s lacked the qualifications for the jobs on his resume. “How about right out of school he gets a high-paying job from MBNA — the biggest bank and the largest employer in the state of Delaware — where daddy is conveniently a senator,” Trump said of Hunter Biden.

Trump went on to argue to that Hunter Biden didn’t have the credentials to sit on the board of Amtrak, either, nor did he have the language skills or energy experience to sit on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm.

Hunter Biden’s business deals during his father’s tenure as vice president have become a source of enormous controversy. House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into President Trump over allegations that the president sought to withhold military aid to the Ukraine in exchange for the country relaunching a corruption probe into the company on which Hunter Biden was appointed a board member during the Obama administration.

Joe Biden has defended his son’s business deals, saying neither he nor his son did anything wrong, and claims the two have never spoken of the details of Hunter’s international contracts — even though Hunter Biden says the two have, indeed, discussed the nature of his international work.