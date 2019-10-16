President Donald Trump warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the Turkish leader’s military offensive in northern Syria, writing, “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!,” in an Oct. 9 letter obtained by Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan.

What are the details?

“Let’s work out a good deal!” President Trump’s letter began. “You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will.”

“I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don’t let the world down,” President Trump continued, adding that Kurdish general Mazloum Kobani Abdi had expressed his willingness to work with Turkey and “to make concessions that they never have made in the past.”

President Trump’s closing paragraph read, “History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen. Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!” He added, “I will call you later.”

The Hill noted that “the letter was sent shortly before Turkey began its invasion of territory in northern Syria held by U.S.-allied Kurdish forces last week.” The president imposed sanctions on Turkey in retaliation for their military offensive.

The release of the letter came Wednesday, the same day Congressional leaders from both parties met at the White House to discuss next actions in the region. President Trump reportedly supplied attendees with a copy of the letter he sent to Erdogan during the meeting, which broke down when Democratic leadership walked out, saying President Trump had “offended” them by calling Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “third grade” politician.

Also Wednesday, the House passed a resolution in a 354-60 vote condemning President Trump for withdrawing U.S. troops from northern Syria. TheBlaze‘s Nate Madden reported that “all 60 votes against the resolution were from Republicans while 129 Republicans voted with the majority.”

Anything else?

President Trump announced Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to meet with Erdogan on Thursday.