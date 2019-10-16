A number of ESPN personalities have defended basketball star LeBron James following his remarks about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who earlier this month posted on social media his support for protesters in Hong Kong.

Morey sparked an international crisis when he shared an image of protesters on Twitter alongside the caption, “Stand with Hong Kong.”

Protesters shout slogans as they hold flyers at the Southorn Playground during a rally in support of NBA basketball Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and against comments made by Lakers superstar LeBron James, in Hong Kong on Oct. 15, 2019. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday night, LeBron told reporters at Staples Center in Los Angeles that Morey simply “wasn’t educated” about the ongoing tensions between China and Hong Kong.

Speaking ahead of the Lakers’ preseason game against the Warriors, LeBron said: “I don’t want to get in a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey. But I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke.

“So many people could have been harmed, not only financial, but physically, emotionally, spiritually. Just be careful what we tweet, what we say, and what we do. Even though yes, we do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negative that comes with that, too.”

Following his comments, a number of ESPN personalities have shown their support for LeBron, including “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith, who on Monday insisted he was right for saying that Morey’s Twitter post “could have waited.”

“LeBron James said Daryl Morey could have waited. He’s right about that. He basically accused Daryl Morey of not thinking about anybody but himself. The only other conclusion to draw is that Daryl Morey didn’t know what he was doing, and it’s hard to imagine that,” he told the show.

Smith went on to argue that Morey was “too intelligent” not to know his tweets would provoke a negative reaction from China.

He continued: “They are a communist nation. They do run their ship considerably different than ours, okay? We might have shared interests, but we don’t have shared values… If we know that, Daryl Morey had to know that. He’s too intelligent not to know that.”

“So LeBron James challenging him is basically saying, ‘How could you have engaged in selective amnesia at that particular moment in time when you know we’re all over there and we might have to deal with some stuff that we didn’t ask to have to deal with?’ And I think LeBron James has a point there.”

Meanwhile, former NBA player and current ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins also shared his support for LeBron.

Speaking on ESPN’s “The Jump,” Perkins claimed Morey had been “selfish” in sharing his controversial tweets.

“NBA players go through media training as players, social media training, and they tell you different things before you hit the send button to rethink this… maybe GMs should go to media training and stuff like that,” he said.

The star continued: “Daryl Morey is one of the most active GMs that tweets all the time but I never once seen him tweet about things in his own country. To send out a tweet like that was very selfish and you were not looking out for others, so LeBron is not the selfish person at hand, Daryl Morey actually is.”

ESPN analyst Jay Williams also waded in on the debate, saying: “There’s nothing that LeBron James can say that will fundamentally change what a communist country is talking about or what they’re doing right now. He’s not going to change lives.”

He added that this was a sensitive issue involving international politics and therefore needed a strategic and tactile approach.

“That’s what you’re dealing with—not just politics between the NBA and China but a trade war that’s happening between our country and their country,” he continued.

Despite Morey creating a wave of backlash over his controversial tweets—including several of the NBA’s Chinese sponsors suspending relations with the league—the sports executive has also received praise from protesters in Hong Kong.

A number of images and videos posted to Twitter show protesters chanting and thanking Morey for his support, while sharing their disappointment over LeBron’s comments.

Demonstrators hold up signs in support of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey during a rally at the Southorn Playground in Hong Kong on Oct. 15, 2019. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)