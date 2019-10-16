Far-left Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) are reportedly going to endorse socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to be the Democrat nominee to face President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of the most influential voices among young liberals and a rising Democratic star, plans to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president and appear with him at a rally on Saturday, according to two people with knowledge of her plans,” The Washington Post reported. “The endorsement could be a blow for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who, like Sanders, is running on a platform of sweeping liberal change and who has emphasized her role as a female pioneer.”

In a statement circulated by the Sanders campaign, Omar wrote:

Bernie is leading a working-class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography. That is why he is fighting to cancel all student debt. That is why he is fighting to make all school meals universal. That is why he is fighting for a humane immigration policy that treats immigrants as human beings and not criminals. And it’s why Bernie is fighting to end our forever wars and truly prioritize human rights in our foreign policy–no matter who violates them. And it’s why I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

CNN added that Tlaib would also endorse Sanders, as CNN Politics reporter Greg Krieg tweeted: “Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will also endorse Sanders, according to source.”

New: Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will also endorse Sanders, according to source. AOC will, as @daveweigel and @WaPoSean first reported, will do the same on Saturday in NYC. — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) October 16, 2019

The fact that the far-left trio of freshman congresswomen would endorse Sanders instead of Warren is a head-scratching decision, as Warren is considered by many to be a stronger candidate than Sanders.

Sanders, who is pushing 80-years-old, was just released from the hospital this month after suffering from a heart attack on the campaign trail. He is also the most openly socialist of the Democratic candidates.

“If Sanders were vying for a Cabinet post, he’d never pass an FBI background check. There’d be too many subversive red flags popping up in his file. He was a communist collaborator during the height of the Cold War,” The New York Post’s Paul Sperry wrote during Sanders’ 2016 campaign. “While attending the University of Chicago, Sanders joined the Young People’s Socialist League, the youth wing of the Socialist Party USA. He also organized for a communist front, the United Packinghouse Workers Union, which at the time was under investigation by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.”

“After graduating with a political science degree, Sanders moved to Vermont, where he headed the American People’s History Society, an organ for Marxist propaganda. There, he produced a glowing documentary on the life of socialist revolutionary Eugene Debs, who was jailed for espionage during the Red Scare and hailed by the Bolsheviks as ‘America’s greatest Marxist,’” Sperry continued. “In the early ’70s, Sanders helped found the Liberty Union Party, which called for the nationalization of all US banks and the public takeover of all private utility companies. Sanders took several ‘goodwill’ trips not only to the USSR, but also to Cuba and Nicaragua, where the Soviets were trying to expand their influence in our hemisphere.” (Read the rest of Sperry’s article in The New York Post here.)

