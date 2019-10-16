(Getty Images/Doug Mills-pool)

(CNSNews.com) – The federal debt increased by $1,203,343,570,253.55 in fiscal 2019, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department.

That equaled approximately $9,432 for each of the 127,586,000 households the Census Bureau estimated were in the United States in 2018.

In the decade that began on the first day of fiscal 2010 and ended on the last day of fiscal 2019, the federal debt increased by $10,809,572,749,922—for an average of $1,080,957,274,992.20 per year.

That $10,809,572,749,922 in additional debt accumulated by the federal government over the past decade equaled approximately $84,724 per each of the 127,586,000 households in the United States in 2018.

On Sept. 28, 2018—the last business day of fiscal 2018—the federal debt closed at $21,516,058,183,180.23. On Sept. 30, 2019—the last business day of fiscal 2019—it closed at $22,719,401,753,433.78.

Thus, during fiscal 2019, the federal debt increased by $1,203,343,570,253.55 during fiscal 2019.

On Sept. 30, 2009—the last business day of fiscal 2009—the federal debt closed at $11,909,829,003,511.75. Thus, in the ten-year span from the beginning of fiscal 2010 to the end of fiscal 2019, the federal debt increased by $10,809,572,749,922.03.

That increase in the debt of $10,809,572,749,922.03 over the last decade equaled an average of $1,080,957,274,992.20 per year.

The Treasury Department has not yet released the Monthly Treasury Statement for September 2019, which will include the full amounts that the federal government taxed and spent during fiscal year 2019.