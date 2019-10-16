Beth Breen decided to speak out about Arizona’s Department of Child Safety (DCS) after enduring a gag order from a juvenile court judge regarding her experience driving a young girl named Devani, who was put into the foster home of David Frodsham, a man who was convicted of molestation after his tenure supervising Devani. Devani reportedly now lives under a different name.

Breen feels that had she been able to speak out about what she observed, Devani might have been spared some of the trauma she endured in foster care. Breen’s situation is not unusual. Parents around the country involved with Child Protective Services (CPS, the former name for Arizona’s DCS) have complained of gag orders imposed on them.

In February 2018, an alleged victim of Frodsham filed a $15 million lawsuit against DCS and another state agency.

Devani’s adoptive mother was convicted in 2018 of child abuse for causing third-degree burns to approximately 75 percent of Devani’s body, leading to the amputation of Devani’s toes. The adoptive mother was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“I had already spoken to the media prior to getting gagged,” Beth Breen, who worked for a private contractor for DCS that transported foster children to and from their parental visits, told The Epoch Times. A juvenile court judge gagged Breen in March 2017.

“This is when Devani was in the hospital in an induced coma,” Breen said.

Breen recently defied her gag order, granting an interview with the Northwest Liberty News online program.

“(The judge) said she will definitely have me jailed” if I talk, Breen said. “The grandmother was trying to gain custody because the mom’s rights had already been severed. She (the judge) gagged everybody and threw us out of the courtroom.”

“I’ve been involved in this case since shortly after Devani was seized, and I can’t stay quiet anymore, and I have seen what they have done to this child and to this family,” Breen said.

Devani grandmother has been unable to win back custody from the state of Arizona due to the grandmother’s low income.

“I’ve heard a lot of parents say that they don’t qualify financially, but they (DCF) will pay strangers to take care your kid,” Breen said.

Breen noticed concerns with Devani when she was driving approximately 3-year old Devani from her Sierra Vista foster home to her parental visits and back.

“I would drive 90 miles to Sierra Vista from Tucson, pick up little Devani, bring her to Tucson for her parents’ 2-hour supervised visit, then I would drive her back. On the way to her visits she was also excited and happy, on the way back from her visits she was crying uncontrollably, kicking and screaming. She was a difficult transport because she just wanted her parents,” Breen said. “The mother told me she had concerns. She felt her daughter had a urinary tract infection.”

“I would feel so much guilt, because the mother would say something is going on with my daughter. She eventually called the Sierra Vista Welfare Department. She was reprimanded by CPS for calling the police trying to protect her child.” Breen said that Devani’s mother was just one of dozens of people who called the police on the convicted pedophile’s foster home over the course of several years.

“At one point, a couple months after she started transporting her, the mother requested only female drivers only because Devani would become hysterical if a male driver was driving her. 90 to 95 percent of the time I was her driver, and she became comfortable with me,” Breen said.

Arizona DCS did not return a request for comment for this report.

Many parents around the country whose children have been fostered by CPS have complained that the gag orders typically imposed by family court judges are unfair and unconstitutional.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is hearing the case of a mother challenging the constitutionality of a gag order in a parental custody case. Some advocates see the case as potential hope for the cause of eliminating gag orders in child custody cases and increasing transparency.

