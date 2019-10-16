A majority of Americans surveyed in a new Gallup poll — 52 percent — say they want President TrumpDonald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE impeached and removed from office as House Democrats pursue an impeachment inquiry against him.

The results from a poll released Wednesday mark a 7-point rise in support for Trump’s impeachment since a Gallup survey in June, about 2 months after the release of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerFox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ Lewandowski says Mueller report was ‘very clear’ in proving ‘there was no obstruction,’ despite having ‘never’ read it Fox’s Cavuto roasts Trump over criticism of network MORE‘s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But 46 percent of respondents in the new poll said Trump should not be impeached and removed from office, according to the latest poll.

Support for impeachment remains overwhelming among Democrats at 89 percent, while 55 percent of independents polled said the same. Only 6 percent of Republicans said they supported Trump’s impeachment and removal, 1 point less than in June.

The poll also found a rise in approval for Congress in the past month, with 25 percent of U.S. adults saying they approve of its job performance, up from 18 percent in September, before Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing Democratic debate starts with immediate question on Trump impeachment White House, Pentagon, Giuliani reject House subpoenas MORE (D-Calif.) announced the launch of an impeachment inquiry into the president over his contacts with Ukraine.

The poll showed that approval of Congress’s job performance spiked specifically among Democrats, with 34 percent of the respondents saying they now approve of the legislative body, up from 19 percent a month ago.

The poll also found a 6-point increase in approval of Congress among independents, while Republicans’ approval level remained steady at 17 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating among Americans also remained largely steady, with 39 percent of respondents in the new poll saying they approve of the job he is doing — down from 40 percent in September.

The latest Gallup poll surveyed 1,526 adults via telephone interviews on Oct. 1-13. The adults lived in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the poll with a confidence level of 95 percent.