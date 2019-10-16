General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union are reportedly close to making a deal to end the monthlong strike that has cost the company $2 billion, Reuters reported.

An official agreement is expected to be announced Wednesday as the automaker and the union have agreed to terms on most topics, people briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

A spokesperson from GM told The Hill that “talks continue, and it remains our goal to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our company.”

ADVERTISEMENT

GM declined to comment to Reuters on the fact that its top officials, CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss, participated in the negotiations. UAW also declined comment to the news outlet.

The Hill has reached out to UAW for comment.

The union has scheduled a meeting on Thursday morning to give an update to local union leaders about the negotiations. Barra had met with UAW President Gary Jones and the union’s lead GM negotiator, Terry Dittes, last week in an effort to end the strike after the union had requested her involvement, Reuters reported.

The union initiated the strike on Sept. 16 with about 48,000 workers urging GM to give higher pay, increased job security, a heightened portion of profit and health care benefit security.

GM’s new offer this weekend said the company would raise its ratification bonus from $1,000 to $9,000, provide raises and payments to workers in the four-year contract, make temporary workers permanent after three years and award the newly permanent hires with $3,000, according to the news wire.

Updated at 9:59 a.m.