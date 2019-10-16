When Erica Christine Usinger, a young woman from North Carolina, had her car’s tire blowout on an interstate, she was helpless to change it.

“My tire blew out on I-85 and I had a very difficult time getting over to the side of the road and was waiting for at least 20 minutes with my hood up and no idea how to change a tire before someone stopped,” Usinger posted on Facebook.

But after waiting on the side of the road for a while, a kindhearted good Samaritan pulled over to help.

“I’m very thankful for the gentleman named Teewon who stopped on a extremely busy part of 85 in rush hour on his way home from work and tried to replace my tire with my spare-which we discovered was also flat,” Usinger posted.

After discovering the second tired was also flat, Usinger’s mother drove over with another spare. After a 40-minute wait and examining Erica’s mom’s spare tire, they discovered that it, too, was flat.

With no other immediate option available, the young man changed the flat to his own spare tire so they could drive to a nearby gas station and fill both of the flat spares.

“We offered to buy his dinner for everything he had done for us but he wouldn’t allow us to and just asked if the opportunity arose to pay it forward and do something kind for someone else in need,” Usinger continued.

“What was a bad evening ended on positive note and restored my faith in humanity.”

Usinger also wrote that she hoped her post would spread until Teewon saw it and could see just how grateful she was for his help.

Teewon’s girlfriend, Ling Ling McNeil-Dixon, saw the post and began sharing it as well.

In an update, Usinger wrote that “his name is Teewon Vaye and he works for Wells Fargo in Charlotte.”

“Feel free to continue to share and spread kindness,” she wrote. “Pay it forward. This world can be so ugly. We could all learn from someone like him.”

Once the story got to Vaye, he was surprised by how much attention it had received.

In his mind, he was just being a neighbor.

“I feel like if we can help a person in the smallest way possible, we all can make a difference in this world,” he said, according to WMBF.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.