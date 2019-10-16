Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing George Conway hits Republicans for not saying Trump’s name while criticizing policy GOP lawmaker says Trump shows ‘weakness’ in Syria MORE (R-Ill.) sharply criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE on Wednesday after it was reported by The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. had bombed a base formerly used by the multination U.S.-led coalition against ISIS.

The Journal reported Wednesday evening that U.S. jets struck the base in an attempt to reduce its military capabilities after being forced to abandon it due to the movement of Turkish forces in the region.

“Wow. We bombed our own base on purpose, because of the impulsive decision by @realDonaldTrump didn’t leave time to evacuate the right way. Is this the America you grew up believing in?” Kinzinger tweeted Wednesday night.

U.S. officials told the newspaper that airstrikes carried out by U.S. F-15s earlier in the day were meant to “reduce the facility’s military usefulness.”

The Trump administration has been widely criticized by lawmakers in both parties over Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria and allow the invasion of Turkish military forces, which are determined to destroy Kurdish militant groups that assisted in the campaign against ISIS.

In a 354-60 vote earlier Wednesday, the House voted to condemn Trump’s withdrawal of U.S. forces in a rare bipartisan rebuke of the president that included all three Republican members of House leadership.