2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris spoke about President Donald Trump the most out of the field of 12 candidates on stage in the Tuesday debate in Ohio with a total of 11 mentions.

The California congresswoman’s Trump mentions was followed closely by businessman Andrew Yang who brought Trump up nine times, according to FiveThirtyEight. In total, candidates mentioned Trump 67 times compared to 35 at the September debate. Harris beat out the other candidates in both debates with Trump mentions.

Moderators began the debate Tuesday evening by asking the candidates questions regarding the official impeachment inquiry launched against Trump Sept. 24. Many of the candidates strongly endorsed an impeachment inquiry into the president, but Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard noted that impeachment could further divide an already separated country.

Gabbard brought up Trump six times, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar mentioned the president seven times and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had eight mentions, Aaron Bycoffe, a computational journalist for FiveThirtyEight reported. (RELATED: Drudge Poll: Here’s Who Won The Fourth Round Of Democratic Debates)

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke tied for last in Trump mentions with three each. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer mentioned Trump four times, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tallied up five mentions.

