Republicans in the House continue to pursue a censure resolution against Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., amid the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump he is leading.

According to The Hill, Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., revised the resolution that has support from a large portion of the party. A vote on the measure could occur in the coming days.

“Whereas, according to a New York Times article on October 2, 2019, Chairman Schiff’s committee staff met with the whistleblower prior to the filing of his complaint, and staff members communicated the content of the complaint to Chairman Schiff,” the resolution reads.

“Whereas Chairman Schiff concealed his dealings with the whistleblower from the rest of the Intelligence Committee, and when asked directly in a television interview whether he had any contact with the whistleblower, he lied to the American people and said, ‘We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.'”

The Hill reported that Biggs and members of the GOP’s House leadership were slated to discuss the censure effort during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Republicans have accused Schiff of dishonesty when he claimed to have had no contact with the whistleblower who raised the alarm on President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It was later reported that the whistleblower had been in contact with the House Intelligence Committee, which Schiff chairs.

It was reported Tuesday that two-thirds of House Republicans support a censure effort against Schiff.