The House on Wednesday approved a resolution formally rebuking President TrumpDonald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.

The measure passed in a 354-60 vote, with four lawmakers voting present. All 60 votes against the resolution came from Republicans, with the present votes coming from three GOP lawmakers and Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashAmash says he’s happy not feeling ‘bound to a particular party’ Amash on Syria: Trump’s not ending anything Trump says House Democrats ‘unfortunately’ have the votes to impeach MORE (I-Mich.). The top three House Republicans supported the motion in a rare split from the president.

The resolution — which was sponsored by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing Trump invites congressional leaders to meeting on Turkey House to vote on resolution condemning Trump’s Syria pullback MORE (D-N.Y.) and the panel’s top Republican, Rep. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing Trump invites congressional leaders to meeting on Turkey Pelosi: No House vote on impeachment inquiry MORE (Texas) — “opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The measure also calls on Turkey to end its military action, calls on the United States to protect the Kurds and calls on the White House “to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

“The measure we’re considering today will send an unambiguous bipartisan, hopefully bicameral rejection of Trump’s policy in Syria,” Engel said ahead of the vote.

Trump has ordered all U.S. troops in northern Syria to pull back, paving the way for Turkey to launch an offensive against Kurdish forces that were instrumental in the U.S.-led fight against the ISIS.

The decision was swiftly condemned by lawmakers in both parties as abandoning the Kurds, signaling to future partners the United States is untrustworthy and enabling ISIS to resurge in the chaos.

The House’s resolution came to the floor under suspension of the rules, meaning it needed two-thirds approval to pass. The measure garnered support from all Democrats and 129 Republicans.

While the resolution breaks with Trump’s decision, Trump is named just once in the measure when it notes he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 6.

The vote on the House resolution comes as lawmakers are crafting sanctions legislation against Turkey. Engel and McCaul have said they plan to introduce a bill to sanction Turkey, and Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Hunter Biden speaks out amid Ukraine controversy Fury over Trump Syria decision grows George Conway hits Republicans for not saying Trump’s name while criticizing policy MORE (R-Wyo.) unveiled Wednesday the text of her Turkey sanctions bill with more than 90 Republican co-sponsors.

In the Senate, Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing Trump invites congressional leaders to meeting on Turkey Graham opens door to calling Hunter Biden to testify MORE (R-S.C.) and Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing Trump invites congressional leaders to meeting on Turkey House to vote on resolution condemning Trump’s Syria pullback MORE (D-Md.) are expected to introduce sanctions legislation on Thursday.

The push for sanctions comes even after Trump levied sanctions on top Turkish officials, including the defense minister, interior minister and energy minister. Lawmakers have said Trump’s sanctions did not go far enough to convince Turkey to change course.

“I do support the administration’s decision to impose sanctions on key Turkish officials and make clear that there are more consequences for continuing this invasion, but more pressure is needed,” McCaul said. “Congress is only just beginning its work to repair the damage this decision has caused.”

Updated at 3:12 p.m.