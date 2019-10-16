Project Veritas released secretly recorded tapes from inside CNN headquarters Monday, in an effort to expose potential bias and corruption within the news network.

A CNN staffer recorded phone calls and conversations with fellow staffers, and the newly leaked information seems to confirm the suspicions of many that CNN is biased against both Fox News and Republicans.

That’s not all we found out. Watch this video to see the rest! (Related: ‘Lol’ — CNN Mocks Trump Over His Tweet About Jeff Zucker Resigning)

In the meantime, let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.

This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.