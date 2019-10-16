On Wednesday, MSNBC played live 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addressing questions from reporters about the controversy over his son Hunter Biden’s international business ties.

Biden said, “My son’s comment and I am very proud of my son. my son’s comment speaks for itself. Let’s keep the focus here. The president of the United States says he wants to talk about corruption. Well, let’s talk about corruption. He’s the most corrupt government in the history of United States of America. Number one. Number two, he’s in a position where as he talks about corruption, he’s engaged in practices that in fact everyone around the world, how in God’s name this man can be doing that while he’s president. Mr. President, you want to talk about corruption, I released 21 years of my tax returns. I made no money while I was in there other than my salary. Mr. President, even Richard Nixon released his tax returns. Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up.”

He added, “No, I don’t. I never discuss with my son and having anything to do with what’s going on in Ukraine. Here is a look, guys, let’s focus on the problem here. The corrupt president engaging —the reason why he’s running after him because he knows I will beat him like a drum. He understands that.”

