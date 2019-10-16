Sen. Kamala Harris Wednesday doubled down on her calls for Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump’s account, saying his “threatening remarks” have become a “serious matter.”

“You can look at the fact that the shooter in El Paso was influenced by the words that the President of the United States, unfiltered, uses through this medium on Twitter,” the California Democrat and presidential candidate told CNN’s “New Day.”

“He has 65 million followers. And we have to take seriously the implications that are about the threatening witnesses, intimidating witnesses, and obstructing justice.”

His actions are “not OK” and “he has revoked his privilege to use this platform because it is a privilege that can be and should be taken away,” she added.

Harris earlier this month wrote her concerns in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, commenting that no Twitter user, even Trump, should be able to violate the platform’s terms of service.

In Tuesday night’s debate, Harris complained that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has not followed her demands to kick Trump off of Twitter. Warren downplayed the comment, saying she’s more concerned about pushing Trump out of the White House.

Harris also on Wednesday said social media companies like Facebook and Twitter need the same set of standards for their platforms, as they are “so powerful in their ability to impact perception about an issue and to influence behaviors.”