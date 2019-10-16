2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted Wednesday that “we have not given nearly enough time” to talk about reproductive health care laws.

The California senator was the first candidate to mention abortion at a Democratic debate Tuesday night. (RELATED: Harris: Women’s Bodies Were Created ‘To Perpetuate The Human Species’ — But Women Also Have The Right To Abort)



“Poor women and women of color will die because of restrictive reproductive health care laws,” Harris tweeted. “And we have not given nearly enough time to this issue. So, I brought it up.”

Poor women and women of color will die because of restrictive reproductive health care laws. And we have not given nearly enough time to this issue. So, I brought it up. https://t.co/5W9Vq5v62z — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2019

“This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle,” Harris said Tuesday night. “And not nearly one word, with all of these discussions about health care, on women’s access to reproductive health care, which is under full-on attack in America today. And it’s outrageous.”

Harris said during the debate that “women have been given the responsibility to perpetuate the human species.”

“Our bodies were created to do that, and it does not give any other person the right to tell a woman what to do with that body,” Harris said.



“It is her body,” Harris added. “It is her right. It is her decision.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.