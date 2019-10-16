https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/16/kate-middleton-chocolate-skirt-boots-combo-pakistan/

Kate Middleton truly got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she showed up a gorgeous chocolate skirt and boots combo during her third day in Pakistan.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the chocolate button-up, long sleeve top that she paired with a lighter colored skirt as she and Prince William visited a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with lose hair, a cream colored scarf and gorgeous chocolate boots. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

In a few of the pictures, we see the duchess donning a beautiful yellow headband with a pink feather and looking perfect.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the stunning mountains of Northern Pakistan, where the stark effects of climate change and global warming are having a profound impact on the communities that call the region home. #RoyalVisitPakistan,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, with the pictures from the trip.

Check out some of Middleton’s unforgettable looks here.

