On Tuesday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about how Beto O’Rourke is actually brutally honest about the Left’s political endgame. Video and partial transcript:

The most honest person in politics right now, I think, is Beto O’Rourke. Certainly, nobody in the news — it’s not a newsperson, it’s not a Hollywood celebrity, it’s not a real politician. It’s an out-of-work politician named Beto O’Rourke, [who is] saying a lot of stupid things. He’s making a lot of untrue statements, but he’s honest because he is actually showing the logical conclusions of leftist policies.

So [Beto] was called out, he raised some firestorm, because he was too honest during the LGBTQ town hall on CNN. During that town hall, he was asked, “Would you take away tax exempt status from churches that don’t go along with leftist ideology?” And he said, “Yeah absolutely.”

If you don’t go along with leftist ideology and whatever the new definition of marriage is today, and whatever the new version of gender ideology is today, then we’re going to take away your tax exemption. We’re gonna try to bankrupt you and we’ll make you face consequences. So this caught flak not because people disagreed with him. I mean, most of the candidates at that CNN debate agreed with the statement. It’s because he put it too honestly, put it too bluntly. It was in too stark terms.

So Beto O’Rourke was asked about this on MSNBC [and they’re] basically saying, “Beto, Beto cut it out man! Don’t tell them what we’re really up to!” And Beto, to his credit, doubles down.

O’ROURKE: To be clear, you are free to believe anything that you want to in this country, to associate with whom you please, to practice your faith as you best see fit. But you are not allowed to discriminate against people in this country — to violate their civil rights or their human rights.

I love the “but.” Look you’re allowed to practice your religion, but — and it’s that “but” that makes him a butthead — you’re not really allowed to. You’re not allowed to discriminate. What does that word mean in the context of religion? You’re not allowed to discriminate? I mean, ideas discriminate. If you hold one idea, you are necessarily discriminating against other ideas. If you believe in one God, you are discriminating against other gods.

Let’s say you go to church, and you don’t worship Allah, and you don’t invite people in who worship Allah — because you’re a Methodist, so you worship the Methodist conception of God. I guess that’s discrimination. Are you going to be shut down?

Let’s use the gender or the sex example. In the Catholic Church, there are priests. There have always been priests, there have never been priestesses. Women can’t be priests. They can be nuns, they can do a lot of things. They can’t be priests. Well, that’s discrimination.

So is Beto O’Rourke going to shut down the Catholic Church? Yeah, it sounds like he would. He would try to. I don’t think he’d win. Catholic churches have endured a little bit longer than could be taken down by a one-term congressman, or more than one-term congressman — but now an ex-congressman. I think the Church will probably win out.

Some people are calling on Beto O’Rourke to change his tune. I don’t want him to change his tune. I’m glad he’s telling us what he really thinks, he’s telling us what the Left really thinks. He’s telling us what the Left thinks not just about this issue of gender ideology, he’s telling us what they think about religion.

Listen to full episodes of “The Michael Knowles Show” on iTunes.

Watch “The Michael Knowles Show” on-demand!