Lawmakers and other social media users took to Twitter Wednesday evening to praise House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing Democratic debate starts with immediate question on Trump impeachment White House, Pentagon, Giuliani reject House subpoenas MORE (D-Calif.) after President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE tweeted a photo of her standing up at a contentious meeting with Democratic leaders in Congress and President Trump over his decision to pull American troops from Northern Syria.

“Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

But many tweeted their support of Pelosi after the President’s attacks. Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuLieu accuses Trump of asking Ukraine to ‘manufacture dirt’ on Biden Lieu weighs in on impeachment inquiry Lieu calls for change to House rules, saying administration ‘brought a machete to a knife fight’ MORE (Calif.) tweeted “Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for standing up for the American people!” and also thanked his fellow lawmakers in the House for overwhelmingly passing a resolution earlier on Wednesday rebuking Trump’s decision to pull troops from Syria last week.

Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for standing up for the American people! Thank you for leading the House of Representatives to pass a resolution today opposing the failed policy of @realDonaldTrump in Syria by a bipartisan vote of 354 to 60. Thank you for not taking crap from @POTUS. https://t.co/If1MiNuO4G — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 16, 2019

Rep. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellLawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China Hillary Clinton swipes at NBA over Hong Kong controversy On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE (D-N.J.) tweeted “@SpeakerPelosi speaking out against trump’s disgraces to his face and every man on his side looks down in shame.”

“This image captures perfectly our sad era. One day this photo will be as iconic as a Norman Rockwell,” he continued.

.@SpeakerPelosi speaking out against trump’s disgraces to his face and every man on his side looks down in shame. This image captures perfectly our sad era. One day this photo will be as iconic as a Norman Rockwell. https://t.co/HC5G4sihtV — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 16, 2019

Rep. Veronica Escobar Veronica EscobarHispanic voters push campaigns to address gun violence Trump impeachment calls snowball, putting pressure on Pelosi This week: Congress races to prevent shutdown as recess looms MORE tweeted her own attack at the president, sharing “Someone is definitely nervous and unhinged. But it’s not @SpeakerPelosi.”

Someone is definitely nervous and unhinged. But it’s not @SpeakerPelosi. https://t.co/sN94yYpvYw — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) October 16, 2019

“Thanks for sharing! Definitely in the running for her Speaker portrait.” Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellDemocratic lawmaker: Expelling Turkey from NATO ‘should be on the table’ Top State Department official arrives for testimony in impeachment probe 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted.

Thanks for sharing! Definitely in the running for her Speaker portrait. https://t.co/4yWdiTgjwU — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 16, 2019

Others also chimed in to laud the photo of Pelosi and her comments during the Wednesday meeting with Trump. Attorney and husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway hits Republicans for not saying Trump’s name while criticizing policy Stephen Miller defends Trump, accuses Democrats of ‘witch hunt part two’ George Conway, conservative attorneys urge House to move quickly on impeachment MORE tweeted, “Never thought I’d ever say this, but God bless you, @SpeakerPelosi.”

David Lauter, Washington bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted “This photo could be a Pelosi campaign poster — the sole woman in the room, literally standing up to the President. Why he thinks this makes her look bad is a mystery.”

This photo could be a Pelosi campaign poster — the sole woman in the room, literally standing up to the President. Why he thinks this makes her look bad is a mystery. https://t.co/7iEuD4UUVO — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) October 16, 2019

Many others also weighed in on the now-viral photo.

THIS PHOTO

Look at those reactions on everyone’s faces! https://t.co/YaLajaiRqv — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) October 16, 2019

This is my Speaker. More guts than every man in this room rolled together. @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/EAV44QBlzS — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) October 16, 2019

Trump was hit by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after withdrawing troops from the region last week, accusing Trump of abandoning the Kurdish forces in the region as Turkey led an offensive into Syria.