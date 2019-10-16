It seems Donald Trump wrote a letter to Turkish President Erdogan earlier this month. And it’s … well, what can you say about this letter? Other than that it definitely sounds like Trump wrote it:

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

Felt the need to ask WH if this is actually real and it is. pic.twitter.com/bHyIFw6cvO — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 16, 2019

Alrighty then.

This, notably, is from 3 days after the withdrawal was announced. https://t.co/aRO4ZdbGY5 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2019

Given the date on the letter, and Turkey’s continued offensive, it’s fair to assume the phone call did not go well. https://t.co/vYL3qmd73L — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 16, 2019

Guess not. Oh well. At least Erdogan can get that thing framed or something.

That is the greatest Presidential letter ever. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 16, 2019

Don’t be a fool! I will destroy your whole economy! I will make sure to make you pay! You will be look down on as the devil! I will call you later; golf? — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) October 16, 2019

I didn’t know I could cringe this hard. https://t.co/UaQPfM9lXh — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

I badly want to adapt this letter into a love ballad https://t.co/snzANf0kl8 — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 16, 2019

Donald Trump

“Don’t Be a Fool”

Capitol Records 2019 pic.twitter.com/kI3arja8H4 — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 16, 2019

I feel like he drafted this as a series of tweets and his staff convinced him to at least send it as a formal letter https://t.co/Oip4aIxHBF — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 16, 2019

My God. He thinks this makes him look….good? Well, then. I guess he gets credit(?) for being the same in public as private. https://t.co/L7p7BvEcby — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 16, 2019

I absolutely cannot tell if this is real or satire https://t.co/JdUYZQCkib — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 16, 2019

I’d like to say something about this, but I can’t tell if it’s satire. https://t.co/TPqOq0pd37 — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 16, 2019

Tell me this is fake and that Dan Rather and Mary Mapes are involved somehow. https://t.co/aEssCapeTT — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) October 16, 2019

Sigh.

The transparency is great and all, but I’m not sure the White House’s release everything approach is doing them any favors. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

Update:

OK, so just in case there was any remaining doubt as to the veracity of the letter:

WH confirms this letter is real: https://t.co/Y8ZOScDIsi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2019

What a time to be alive. Call you later.

