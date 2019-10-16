It seems Donald Trump wrote a letter to Turkish President Erdogan earlier this month. And it’s … well, what can you say about this letter? Other than that it definitely sounds like Trump wrote it:
EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of @realDonaldTrump’s letter to #Erdogan. @POTUS warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt
— Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019
Felt the need to ask WH if this is actually real and it is. pic.twitter.com/bHyIFw6cvO
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 16, 2019
Alrighty then.
This, notably, is from 3 days after the withdrawal was announced. https://t.co/aRO4ZdbGY5
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2019
Given the date on the letter, and Turkey’s continued offensive, it’s fair to assume the phone call did not go well. https://t.co/vYL3qmd73L
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 16, 2019
Guess not. Oh well. At least Erdogan can get that thing framed or something.
That is the greatest Presidential letter ever.
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 16, 2019
Don’t be a fool! I will destroy your whole economy! I will make sure to make you pay! You will be look down on as the devil!
I will call you later; golf?
— Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) October 16, 2019
I didn’t know I could cringe this hard. https://t.co/UaQPfM9lXh
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019
I badly want to adapt this letter into a love ballad https://t.co/snzANf0kl8
— Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 16, 2019
Donald Trump
“Don’t Be a Fool”
Capitol Records 2019 pic.twitter.com/kI3arja8H4
— Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 16, 2019
I feel like he drafted this as a series of tweets and his staff convinced him to at least send it as a formal letter https://t.co/Oip4aIxHBF
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 16, 2019
My God. He thinks this makes him look….good?
Well, then.
I guess he gets credit(?) for being the same in public as private. https://t.co/L7p7BvEcby
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 16, 2019
I absolutely cannot tell if this is real or satire https://t.co/JdUYZQCkib
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 16, 2019
I’d like to say something about this, but I can’t tell if it’s satire. https://t.co/TPqOq0pd37
— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 16, 2019
Tell me this is fake and that Dan Rather and Mary Mapes are involved somehow. https://t.co/aEssCapeTT
— Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) October 16, 2019
Sigh.
The transparency is great and all, but I’m not sure the White House’s release everything approach is doing them any favors.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.
***
Update:
OK, so just in case there was any remaining doubt as to the veracity of the letter:
WH confirms this letter is real: https://t.co/Y8ZOScDIsi
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2019
What a time to be alive. Call you later.
***
