Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) commended his colleague Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday after the Democratic Party presidential hopeful made his first public appearance following a recent heart attack.

“While I don’t agree with anything [Sanders] said last night at the #DemDebate, I was glad to see him doing well and back on the campaign trail,” Graham tweeted. “He spoke with passion and energy for his causes.”

Graham’s remarks come less than a month since Sanders experienced a heart attack while at a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada. His campaign initially described the incident as a stent procedure after a fleeting episode of chest pain, and waited an additional three days to reveal the full extent of the more serious diagnosis.

The Vermont lawmaker notably used his hospital visit as an opportunity to promote his signature universal health care plan.

“Thanks for all the well wishes. I’m feeling good. I’m fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover,” Sanders tweeted at the time. “None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!”

The incident has raised questions regarding his fitness for the office of the presidency. After he was admitted to the hospital following his heart attack, he subsequently canceled all of his upcoming campaign events. However, Sanders’ wife Jane revealed that he would be back in time for the Democratic National Committee’s next presidential primary debate on October 15.

The progressive senator, however, made light of the experience while participating in last night’s Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio. After CNN debate moderator Erin Burnett questioned Sanders on how he would reassure voters that he was healthy enough to hold the office of the presidency, Sanders invited the audience to attend an upcoming campaign rally.

“We are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country,” Sanders replied to the question. “That is how I think I can reassure the American people.”

After answering questions focused on his health while his Democratic opponents were discussing policy, Sanders expressed the need to jump back into the political fray.

“I’m healthy. I’m feeling great, but I would like to respond to that question,” Sanders told the moderator after his primary rivals opined on the prosecution of pharmaceutical executives.

“Sen. Sanders is in favor of medical marijuana, I want to make sure that’s clear, as well,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) joked.

“I’m not on it tonight,” Sanders quipped back.

Graham, who has served in the Senate with Sanders for more than decade, was quick to wish his 78-year-old colleague “a quick and speedy recovery” following the news of his ailment.

Sanders was largely considered a winner of Tuesday’s debate — he was considered to be more lively than many of the younger presidential candidates on the stage, and also more effective than his progressive counterpart Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at defending a government-run health insurance plan, which is a keystone of both of their presidential campaigns.